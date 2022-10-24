Cheshire: Beekeepers association to elect officers

The Northern Berkshire Beekeepers Association will hold its final meeting of 2022 at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the Community Center, 119 School St.
The election of officers will take place at this meeting. Nominees include Bob Balawender, president; Steve Marko, vice president; Robin Molloy, secretary; Charlene Gennari, treasurer. Anyone wishing to nominate someone or be nominated for an office must attend this meeting.
A raffle will be held and light refreshments will be served. Raffle donations are welcome.
The NBBA meets on the fourth Wednesday of each month from January to October. Annual dues are $10 to be paid in January.