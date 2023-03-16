Cheshire: Beekeepers group meeting March 22

The Northern Berkshire Beekeepers Association will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Council On Aging, 119 School St.
Betterbee owner Chris Cripps will be the guest speaker and will explain nuc and package installations, spring inspections and swarm prevention.
NBBA members who order beekeeping supplies from Betterbee prior to the meeting should arrive at the COA no later than 6:30 p.m. to pick up orders.
Meetings are held on the fourth Wednesday of each month. Annual membership dues can be purchased at the meeting, or mailed to Northern Berkshire Beekeepers Association, P.O. Box 495, Adams, MA 01220.
One year memberships cost $10 per person. Family and individual lifetime memberships are also available.
Members may bring beekeeping-related items to be raffled. Light refreshments will be available after the meeting. For more information, call Bob at 413-743-3356.