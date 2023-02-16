Cheshire: Beekeepers group invites new members

The Northern Berkshire Beekeepers Association will hold its first meeting of 2023 at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Community Center, 119 School St. The January meeting was canceled due to the weather.
Current members, experienced beekeepers, new beekeepers and anyone interested in beekeeping are welcome to attend. One year memberships cost $10 per person. Yearly family memberships and lifetime individual and family memberships will also be available for purchase.
Members are welcome to bring items to be raffled off at the conclusion of the meeting. Light refreshments will be served.
The NBBA meets at 7 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday from January to October. The mailing address is Northern Berkshire Beekeepers Association, P.O. 495, Adams, MA 01220. For more information, call Bob at 413-743-3356.