North Adams: Nominations sought for 2022 Neighborlies

The Northern Berkshire Community Coalition is accepting nominations for the 2022 Neighborlies celebration, a community recognition award night to be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the MCLA Church Street Center, 375 Church St. The event is free and open to the public.
The Coalition urges community members to take the time to recognize those people who have given their time, energy and resources to help make Northern Berkshire a better place to live and work.
Nominations of individuals or groups can be submitted in one or more of the following categories: Neighborly acts; young people taking the lead; business/agency support; groups pulling together on a project; and community health and wellness.
Nominations can be made through the online form at bit.ly/nbcc_2022_neighborlies. Forms can also be picked up and dropped off or mailed to the Northern Berkshire Community Coalition Office, 61 Main St., Suite 218, North Adams, MA 01247.
Nominations may also be called in at 413-663-7588 or e-mailed to gglasier@nbccoalition.org. Include the name(s), address, phone and e-mail of those being nominated and those making the nomination, with category indication and a brief description of the reason.
Nominations will be accepted through Nov. 11. Information: nbCC at 413-663-7588.