Williamstown: Community contra dance slated Feb. 11

The North Berkshire Community Contra Dance resumes on Saturday, Feb. 11, at First Congregational Church. An introductory lesson begins at 7:30 p.m. followed by the main event.

The early part of the evening is particularly welcoming to beginner dancers and families with children.

Caller is Dave Eisenstadter and live music will be provided by New England fiddler George Wilson and Selma Kaplan on keyboard.

Admission is pay-what-you-can, $10 to $20 suggested. Masks and proof of COVID vaccination are required. Preregistration is optional at tinyurl.com/NorthBerkshireDancePreReg.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

