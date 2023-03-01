<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Northern Berkshire: Cultural Council awards 93 grants

State Rep. John Barrett III and Cecilia Hirsch, chair of the Cultural Council of Northern Berkshire, have announced the award of 93 grants which exceeded the amount of the 2023 allocation of $86,500 funding cultural programs in Northern Berkshire communities.

A complete list of recipients, programs and grant amounts can be found at tinyurl.com/y9nvn7f6.

CCNB represents Adams, Cheshire, Clarksburg, Florida, Hancock, Lanesborough, Monroe, New Ashford, North Adams, Savoy, and Williamstown.

Applications and more information about the Local Cultural Council program are available online at mass-culture.org. Applications are due in mid-October.

For more information, contact Hirsch at Hirschcecilia7@gmail.com or call 413-441-7401. 

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

