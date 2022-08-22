The Mohawk Trail Woodlands Partnership is in the process of updating its 10-year Partnership Plan for 2023-2033 and is seeking public comments and feedback.
The Partnership's mission is to support sustainable natural resource-based economic development, forest conservation and municipal sustainability in Western Franklin and Northern Berkshire counties.
The draft Partnership Plan can be reviewed at tinyurl.com/3w63nsvj. A comment portal is available at the same web address.
Online public listening sessions will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14. RSVP to Sophie Argetsinger at sargetsinger@newenglandforestry.org to receive a Zoom link or dial-in information.
The next Partnership board meeting is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, likely with an in-person and remote connection option. The meeting is open to the public.