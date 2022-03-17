Textiles and mattresses will be part of the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection waste disposal ban starting Nov 1.
Textile recycling bins are located on site at the following transfer/recycling centers for all Northern Berkshire Solid Waste Management District member towns to use: Adams, Cheshire, Florida, Hancock, Hinsdale, Lanesborough (near church), New Ashford, Peru, Savoy, Windsor, and Williamstown. Monroe will be added in 2022.
Offsite bins, open 24/7, are located within the towns of Adams, Cheshire, Hancock, Savoy, Windsor, and Williamstown. Call 413-743-8208 for additional locations.
Clothing, coats and jackets, winter gear, sheets and towels, and all shoes can be added to the bins. All items must be dry and contain no odor or mold. Items do not need to be in wearable condition.
Direct questions to NBSWMD at 413-743-8208.