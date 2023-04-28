Adams: Textile collection at three locations

In celebration of Earth Day, the Northern Berkshire Solid Waste Management District announces a partnership between the town of Adams and CMRK Inc. to allow residents to easily donate their clothing and textiles into one of its three newly placed textile bins.
The Massachusetts ban on disposal of textiles in trash went into effect on Nov. 1, 2022. Textiles include clothing, footwear, bedding, towels, and similar products.
The textile bins are located at the Adams Transfer Station, 300 East Road; near the sand bunker at Crotteau and Cook streets; and the former Adams Memorial Building, Columbia Street.
Each pound of donated textiles helps support the NBSWMD's mission of reducing waste and increasing its re-use diversion programs and the more environmentally responsible the District is as a partner to CMRK and the waste stream.
For more information, contact Linda Cernik at 413-743-8208 or lcernik@nbswmd.com, or visit nbswmd.com.