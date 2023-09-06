Lanesborough: Electronics, bulky waste collection

The Northern Berkshire Solid Waste Management District will observe Zero Waste Day with a bulky waste and electronics collection and community paper shredding event with ProShred from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 16, at the DPW yard, 10 Maple Court. All are welcome.
Disposal costs for the bulky and electronics drive range from $5 to $60. Payment must be cash only. Visit nbswmd.com/special-events for a price list. Donations will be accepted for the paper shredding event.
No mattresses or tires will be accepted. Visit the Recycling Resources page at nbswmd.com for disposal information.
Clothing and textiles are accepted in the textile recycling bin near the DPW entrance. Books can be recycled in the Discover Books bin at the Lanesborough Public Library.
The NBSWMD welcomes Dalton as its 14th member town. Questions: Linda Cernik, NBSWMD director, at 413-743-8208 or email lcernik@nbswmd.com.