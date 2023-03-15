<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
North Berkshire: Home composting bins available from NBSWMD

The Northern Berkshire Solid Waste Management District is offering a limited quantity of the 80-gallon home composting bins to its 13 member towns: Adams, Cheshire, Clarksburg, Florida, Hancock, Hinsdale, Lanesborough, Monroe, New Ashford, Peru, Savoy, Williamstown, and Windsor.

The Earth Machine is offered at a subsidized cost of $25 while supplies last. Payments must be cash or check payable to Northern Berkshire Solid Waste; debit and credit cards will not be accepted.

To order, contact Linda Cernik, program coordinator, at 413-743-8208 or email lcernik@nbswmd.com.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

