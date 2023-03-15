North Berkshire: Home composting bins available from NBSWMD

The Northern Berkshire Solid Waste Management District is offering a limited quantity of the 80-gallon home composting bins to its 13 member towns: Adams, Cheshire, Clarksburg, Florida, Hancock, Hinsdale, Lanesborough, Monroe, New Ashford, Peru, Savoy, Williamstown, and Windsor.
The Earth Machine is offered at a subsidized cost of $25 while supplies last. Payments must be cash or check payable to Northern Berkshire Solid Waste; debit and credit cards will not be accepted.
To order, contact Linda Cernik, program coordinator, at 413-743-8208 or email lcernik@nbswmd.com.