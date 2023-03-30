Adams: Hazardous waste collection for NBSWMD towns

In celebration of Earth Day, the Northern Berkshire Solid Waste Management District is hosting a hazardous waste collection day on April 22 at the Adams Department of Public Works, 92 North Summer St.
Preregistration runs from April 3 to 20.
The collection is open residents of Adams, Cheshire, Clarksburg, Florida, Hancock, Hinsdale, Lanesborough, Monroe, New Ashford, Peru, Savoy, Windsor, and Williamstown.
Items that are considered hazardous items include pesticides, oil-based paint, used motor oil, sealants, and other materials too toxic for normal waste collection.
Preregister by calling 413-743-8208 or emailing lcernik@nbswmd.com. Once registered, participants will be asked to give a general overview of what items they will bring to the collection and will be given a specific time for drop off. There is a 25-gallon limit per household.