<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Adams: Hazardous waste collection for NBSWMD towns

In celebration of Earth Day, the Northern Berkshire Solid Waste Management District is hosting a hazardous waste collection day on April 22 at the Adams Department of Public Works, 92 North Summer St.

Preregistration runs from April 3 to 20. 

The collection is open residents of Adams, Cheshire, Clarksburg, Florida, Hancock, Hinsdale, Lanesborough, Monroe, New Ashford, Peru, Savoy, Windsor, and Williamstown.

Items that are considered hazardous items include pesticides, oil-based paint, used motor oil, sealants, and other materials too toxic for normal waste collection.

Preregister by calling 413-743-8208 or emailing lcernik@nbswmd.com. Once registered, participants will be asked to give a general overview of what items they will bring to the collection and will be given a specific time for drop off. There is a 25-gallon limit per household.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all