Mohawk Trail Woodlands Partnership announces a free webinar, "Grants for Good," from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, via Zoom.
Local residents, town/non-profit officials and community volunteers are invited to hear about grants for trails, forest stewardship and community development projects.
Speakers from several MTWP towns and regional projects will explain how they have applied for and put to good use state and regional grants to support forest and natural resource-based economic development projects.
Email Lisa Hayden at lhayden@NewEnglandForestry.org to request a Zoom link or dial-in option to attend this virtual event.
To learn more about the Partnership and past grant awards, visit MohawkTrailWoodlandsPartnership.org.