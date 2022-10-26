<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
North Adams: Fall prevention program offered at YMCA

"A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls" will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Nov. 2 to Dec. 28, at the Northern Berkshire branch of the Berkshire Family YMCA, 22 Brickyard Court.

The program is designed to reduce the fear of falling and increase activity levels among older adults. Participants learn to set realistic goals to increase activity, change their environment to reduce fall risk factors, and learn simple exercises to increase strength and balance.

The program is free. To register or for more information, call the YMCA at 413-663-6529.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

