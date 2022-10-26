North Adams: Fall prevention program offered at YMCA

"A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls" will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Nov. 2 to Dec. 28, at the Northern Berkshire branch of the Berkshire Family YMCA, 22 Brickyard Court.
The program is designed to reduce the fear of falling and increase activity levels among older adults. Participants learn to set realistic goals to increase activity, change their environment to reduce fall risk factors, and learn simple exercises to increase strength and balance.
The program is free. To register or for more information, call the YMCA at 413-663-6529.