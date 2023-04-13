<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Otis: 'Symphony of Courage' documentary screening

The Notice Otis Series hosted by the Otis Historical Commission and Otis Preservation Trust features the documentary film, "Symphony of Courage," from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at the Town Hall, 1 North Main Road.

The 30-minute documentary by Voice of America follows Farida and Zohra Ahmadi, two pre-teen girls and the last students from the Afghan National Institute of Music to be evacuated from Afghanistan.

Local residents Lesley Rosenthal and Jessica Lustig will speak about their work with Friends of ANIM, the US-based foundation that supports the school.

To register or for more information, visit otispreservationtrust.com or townofotisma.com. There is no charge to attend this event. Donations are welcome.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all