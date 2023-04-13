Otis: 'Symphony of Courage' documentary screening

The Notice Otis Series hosted by the Otis Historical Commission and Otis Preservation Trust features the documentary film, "Symphony of Courage," from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at the Town Hall, 1 North Main Road.
The 30-minute documentary by Voice of America follows Farida and Zohra Ahmadi, two pre-teen girls and the last students from the Afghan National Institute of Music to be evacuated from Afghanistan.
Local residents Lesley Rosenthal and Jessica Lustig will speak about their work with Friends of ANIM, the US-based foundation that supports the school.
To register or for more information, visit otispreservationtrust.com or townofotisma.com. There is no charge to attend this event. Donations are welcome.