Lee: Family performance by Nutshell Playhouse

The Nutshell Playhouse will perform "SpyJinks!" at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, in the J. Peter Scolforo Gallery at the Lee Library, 100 Main St.
Three intrepid spies and a parrot named Taco are on a mission to rescue the famous Jolandalinda, who has been kidnapped and hidden on the Island of Very Bad Luck.
The performance features Berkshire County actors Stefanie Weber, Johnny Segalla and Mark Hohlstein, live music by Don Jordan, and puppets.
"SpyJinks!" is appropriate for children of all ages. Information: Library at 413-243-0385 or leelibraryma.org.