Adams: Nutshell Playhouse family performance

Nutshell Playhouse will perform “SpyJinks!” a fantasy-filled adventure for the whole family, at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Adams Free Library, 92 Park St.
Three intrepid spies and a parrot named Taco must rescue someone famous, who has been hidden on the Island of Very Bad Luck. The performance features Berkshire County actors Stefanie Weber, Johnny Segalla and Mark Hohlstein, with live music by Don Jordan.
An adult must accompany children under 8 years of age. Information: 413-743-8345 or adamslibraryma.org.