Oakes and Smith will present "The Holy Moment," a holiday candlelight concert, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 29 Main St.
The program includes a range of sacred and secular, contemplative and festive, traditional and original holiday music.
Performers include Katherine Oakes, vocals; Robert Oakes, vocals, guitar, piano; Justin Green, vocals, percussion, harmonium; and Kalidasa Joseph Getter, flute, clarinet.
Admission is free and donations will be accepted. Information: oakesandsmith.net or stpaulsstockbridge.org.