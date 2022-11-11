Dalton: Oldies But Goodies slate variety show

After a two-year hiatus, the Oldies But Goodies announces the return of its variety show, "Picnic in the Park & Diner After Dark!" at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18 and 19, at Wahconah Regional High School. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
The cast will perform a variety of well known songs while adding a comedic twist to "commercials" from local businesses. Special guest is Pittsfield Police Officer Darren Derby.
Intermission will feature a concession stand sponsored by Dalton United Methodist Church, a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle. All proceeds will be donated to the Pittsfield Parade Committee.
Tickets at $20 are available at Wood Brothers, Alliance Appliance, Miller Supply, and Pittsfieldparade.com.