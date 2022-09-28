Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Berkshire Community College will hold the 12th annual OLLI Art Exhibit from Oct. 1 to 31 in the Crane Room at Berkshire Museum, 39 South St.
A free reception will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6. All are welcome.
Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. OLLI members may attend the exhibit free of museum admission and should check in at the front desk.
Eligible categories for entry in the exhibit include painting, drawing, sculpture, photography, printmaking, mixed media, fiber art, and jewelry. Some works are for sale, with 100 percent of proceeds going to the artist.