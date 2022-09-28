The Hilltown Arts Alliance announces that 23 artists will open their workspaces to the public for the fourth annual Open Studio Tour on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1 and 2. The weekend features art demonstrations and food and drink opportunities from unique Hilltown artists and producers.
A Tour Hub & Community House Gallery featuring representative works of each artist is being set up at 33 Main St., Cummington. Printed maps will be handed out and an interactive tour map is located at hilltownartsalliance.org/tour-map.
For information on artists and events throughout the weekend, visit hilltownartsalliance.org.