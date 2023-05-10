Pittsfield: Orchestra students performing free concert

Orchestra students from Pittsfield High School and Herberg Middle School will join together to present "An Evening of Strings" under the direction of Bonnie McCubbin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at the Berkshire Athenaeum.
In addition to orchestral works such as Symphony No. 2 by Howard Hanson and an arrangement of the folk song "Shenandoah," the concert will feature solo violinists Geivens Dextra, a senior, and Daniel Lin, an eighth-grader. Guest accompanist is Tracy Wilson.
This free concert is sponsored by the Friends of the Berkshire Athenaeum.