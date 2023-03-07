<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pittsfield: Church hosting free organ recital

The Berkshire Chapter of the American Guild of Organists will present a free organ recital at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 67 East St.

Organist Timothy Pyper will perform music by J.S. Bach, Julius Reubke, Philip Glass, and other composers. A brief pause will be taken before the final piece, Sonata on the 94th Psalm by Julius Reubke (1834-1858).

The venue is handicapped accessible. Donations to the Berkshire AGO will be accepted. Information: berkshireago.org or facebook.com/BerkshireChapterAGO.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all