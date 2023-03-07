Pittsfield: Church hosting free organ recital

The Berkshire Chapter of the American Guild of Organists will present a free organ recital at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 67 East St.
Organist Timothy Pyper will perform music by J.S. Bach, Julius Reubke, Philip Glass, and other composers. A brief pause will be taken before the final piece, Sonata on the 94th Psalm by Julius Reubke (1834-1858).
The venue is handicapped accessible. Donations to the Berkshire AGO will be accepted. Information: berkshireago.org or facebook.com/BerkshireChapterAGO.