The Otis Historical Commission and Otis Preservation Trust will present the Otis Family Fun Day, the final Notice Otis Series cultural event of the 2021-22 season, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 30, on the grounds of Town Hall, 1 North Main Road.
The Robbins-Zust Marionettes will perform "Jack and the Beanstalk" at 11 a.m. and "Carnival of the Animals" at 12:30 p.m. There will be time following each performance to greet the puppeteers and handle the marionettes.
Bring blankets, chairs and a picnic. Donations are welcome. Information: optin.today or townofotisma.com.