Residents are invited to attend an interactive public forum on hazard mitigation and climate change vulnerability at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, via Zoom.
The town is assessing its vulnerability to natural disaster events and a changing climate so that it can take steps to reduce the impacts associated with these events and changes.
Those attending the meeting will be asked to evaluate and rank action items that town staff and residents identified during a series of recent workshops. Resident input will help inform the Otis Hazard Mitigation and Climate Adaptation Plan that is being developed by the town.
For the Zoom link, visit townofotisma.com.