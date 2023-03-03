<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Otis: 'Banksy: Completed' author to speak

Artist-author Carol Diehl will discuss her book, "Banksy: Completed," at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at the Otis Library, 48 North Main Road, as part of the Notice Otis cultural series hosted by the Otis Historical Commission and Otis Preservation Trust.

Copies of the book will be available for sale and signing.

Banksy is a world-famous artist, yet no one knows who he is. For more than 20 years, his wryly political and darkly humorous spray paintings have appeared mysteriously on urban walls around the globe, generating headlines and controversy. 

To register or for more information, visit otispreservationtrust.com or townofotisma.com. There is no charge to attend this event and donations are welcome.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

