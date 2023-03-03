Otis: 'Banksy: Completed' author to speak

Artist-author Carol Diehl will discuss her book, "Banksy: Completed," at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at the Otis Library, 48 North Main Road, as part of the Notice Otis cultural series hosted by the Otis Historical Commission and Otis Preservation Trust.
Copies of the book will be available for sale and signing.
Banksy is a world-famous artist, yet no one knows who he is. For more than 20 years, his wryly political and darkly humorous spray paintings have appeared mysteriously on urban walls around the globe, generating headlines and controversy.
To register or for more information, visit otispreservationtrust.com or townofotisma.com. There is no charge to attend this event and donations are welcome.