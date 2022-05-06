The Otis Historical Commission and Otis Preservation Trust are hosting the fourth Notice Otis Series cultural event of the 2021-22 season at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 19, in person at Town Hall and via Zoom.
The evening features renowned artist-activist Pops Peterson presenting "The Making of a Protest Artist," a survey of protest art through history and the modern day, including his own celebrated works on civil rights and women’s rights movements.
Peterson may be best known for his award-winning series, "Reinventing Rockwell," which is permanently featured on the Norman Rockwell Museum website, nrm.org.
Donations are welcome. To register for this event, visit optin.today or townofotisma.com.