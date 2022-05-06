The Otis Historical Commission and Otis Preservation Trust are hosting the fourth Notice Otis Series cultural event of the 2021-22 season at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 19, in person at Town Hall and via Zoom.

The evening features renowned artist-activist Pops Peterson presenting "The Making of a Protest Artist," a survey of protest art through history and the modern day, including his own celebrated works on civil rights and women’s rights movements.

Peterson may be best known for his award-winning series, "Reinventing Rockwell," which is permanently featured on the Norman Rockwell Museum website, nrm.org.

Donations are welcome. To register for this event, visit optin.today or townofotisma.com.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.