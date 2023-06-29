Pittsfield: Outdoor movie series kicks off July 7

The city’s Department of Community Development Recreation Program announces its free Summer Outdoor Movie Series at Clapp Park.
The series runs on Fridays, July 7 to 28. The movies will begin shortly after dusk, about 8:30 p.m. Rain will cancel the movie.
This year’s family-friendly movie lineup features "Trolls," July 7; "Frozen II," July 14; "Lightyear," July 21; and "Moana," July 28.
The summer movie program is sponsored by Greylock Federal Credit Union. Information: Recreation & Special Events coordinator at 413-499-9371.