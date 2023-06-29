<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield: Outdoor movie series kicks off July 7

The city’s Department of Community Development Recreation Program announces its free Summer Outdoor Movie Series at Clapp Park.

The series runs on Fridays, July 7 to 28. The movies will begin shortly after dusk, about 8:30 p.m. Rain will cancel the movie. 

This year’s family-friendly movie lineup features "Trolls," July 7; "Frozen II," July 14; "Lightyear," July 21; and "Moana," July 28.

The summer movie program is sponsored by Greylock Federal Credit Union. Information: Recreation & Special Events coordinator at 413-499-9371.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

