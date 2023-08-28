<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
North Adams: Overdose awareness observance planned

In observance of International Overdose Awareness Day, individuals will participate in a rally and vigil from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, in front of City Hall. 

A rally to advocate for change and reduce the stigma will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. A vigil to remember and honor loved ones will follow at 6 p.m. 

According to Massachusetts state records, 108 members of the Northern Berkshire community died from fatal overdose between 2015 and 2022. Flags will be placed in the ground in honor of these 108 individuals.

Grief resources will be available and community members will share prayers, thoughts and memories. Berkshire Harm Reduction will share naloxone (Narcan) and there will be opportunities to create signs and write notes on flags for loved ones lost.

All are welcome. Information: Berkshire Harm Reduction at 413-398-5603.

