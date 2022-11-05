Overnight and daytime bridge and guardrail work to cause delays on portions of I-90 in Lee, West Stockbridge and Becket starting Monday

Daytime and overnight bridge and guardrail repair operations will cause delays on eastbound and westbound portions of I-90 in Lee, West Stockbridge and Becket starting Monday, according to a news release from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
The work will be conducted at different times and locations from 7:00 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, through 5:00 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. Lane closures will be in place during repair operations. Travel will be allowed in all work zones except for the I-90 westbound off-ramp at exit 10.
The schedule for the work and lane closures will be as follows:
Daytime work
Lee/West Stockbridge
Bridge repair work will be conducted daily on I-90 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 0.5 to mile marker 10.0, from Monday, Nov. 7, through Thursday, Nov. 10, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Overnight work
Lee/Becket
Guardrail repair work will be conducted nightly on I-90 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 10.0 to mile marker 20.0 on Monday, Nov. 7, Tuesday, Nov. 8, Wednesday, Nov. 9, and Thursday, Nov. 10 beginning each night at 7:00 p.m. and concluding the following day by 5:00 a.m. The overnight hour work is expected to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11.
Lee
Guardrail repair work will be conducted nightly on the I-90 westbound off-ramp at the exit 10 Interchange from Monday, Nov. 7, Tuesday, Nov. 8, Wednesday, Nov. 9, and Thursday, Nov. 10 beginning each night at 7:00 p.m. and concluding by 5:00 a.m. the next morning. The overnight hour work is expected to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11.
The work will require the temporary closure of the I-90 westbound off-ramp at exit 10. Traffic will be detoured to the I-90 westbound off-ramp at exit 3 in West Stockbridge, then onto Route 41 southbound to the I-90 eastbound on-ramp in West Stockbridge, and then exit the I-90 eastbound off-ramp in Lee.
The work will require temporary lane closures to allow crews to safely and efficiently conduct the guardrail and bridge repair operations.
Appropriate signage, law enforcement details and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.
Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution.
All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.