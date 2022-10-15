Overnight and daytime guardrail and bridge repairs to cause lane closures, delays on portions of I-90 in Lee, Becket and Otis next week

Overnight and daytime guardrail and bridge repair operations will cause lane closures and delays on I-90 eastbound and westbound in Lee, Becket, Otis and Blandford next week, according to a news release from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
The work will be conducted at different times and locations from 7:00 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, through 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21. Lane closures will be in place during repair operations.
The schedule for the work and lane closures will be as follows:
Lee/Becket
Guardrail repair work will be conducted nightly on I-90 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 11.0 to mile marker 18.0 on Monday, Oct. 17, Tuesday, Oct. 18, and Thursday, Oct. 20, from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the next morning. The overnight hour work is expected to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21.
Lee
Bridge repair work will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 8.3 on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 6:30 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the next morning.
Becket
Bridge repair work will be conducted daily on I-90 westbound from mile marker 15.9 to mile marker 17.3 from Monday, Oct. 17, through Friday, Oct. 21, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Becket/Otis/Blandford
Bridge repair work will be conducted daily on I-90 eastbound from mile marker 15.9 to mile marker 30.1 from Monday, Oct. 17, through Friday, Oct. 21, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Travel will be allowed through the work zones. The work will require temporary lane closures to allow crews to safely and efficiently conduct the guardrail and bridge repair operations.
Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.
Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution.
All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.