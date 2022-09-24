Overnight bridge, guardrail repair operations to begin Sunday on Otis, Lee and Becket portions of the MassPike

Overnight bridge and guardrail repairs starting Sunday will cause lane closures and cause delays on eastbound and westbound portions of I-90 in Otis, Blandford, Lee and Becket, according to a Massachusetts Department of Transportation news release.
The work will be conducted at different times and locations from 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, through 5:00 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30.
The schedule for the work and lane closures will be as follows:
Lee/Becket
Guardrail repair work will be conducted nightly on I-90 eastbound from mile marker 9.0 to mile marker 18.0 from Monday, Sept. 26, through Friday, Sept. 30, from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the next morning. The overnight hour work is expected to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30.
Guardrail repair work will be conducted nightly on I-90 westbound from mile marker 11.0 to mile marker 15.0 from Monday, Sept. 26, through Friday, Sept. 30, from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the next morning. The overnight hour work is expected to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30.
Otis/Blandford
Guardrail repair work will be conducted on I-90 eastbound from mile marker 22.5 to 26.5 from 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, through 4:00 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 26.
Guardrail repair work will be conducted nightly on I-90 westbound at mile marker 24.0 from 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, through 4:00 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 26.
Travel will be allowed through the work zones. The work will require temporary lane closures to allow crews to safely and efficiently conduct the guardrail and bridge repair operations.
Appropriate signage, law enforcement details and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.
Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution.
All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.