LEE — Overnight bridge repair operations will occur on Monday and Tuesday on part of I-90 in Lee, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
The work will take place at mile marker 8.2 in Lee and will cause lane closures. It will be conducted from 7:00 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, through 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22.
Appropriate signage, law enforcement details and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.
Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution.
All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.