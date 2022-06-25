Overnight guardrail repair operations on portions of I-90 in Lee, Becket and Otis to cause lane closures next week

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will be conducting overnight guardrail repair operations on I-90 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 8.0 to mile marker 12.0 and then from mile marker 15.0 to mile marker 20.0 in Lee, Becket and Otis next week, according to a news release.
The work will be conducted nightly from Monday, June 27, through Friday morning, July 1, during overnight hours from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the next day. The work is anticipated to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on Friday, July 1.
The work will require temporary lane closures to allow crews to safely and efficiently conduct the guardrail repair operations.
Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.
Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution.
All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.