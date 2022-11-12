Overnight guardrail work to cause delays Monday through Wednesday on portions of I-90 in Lee

Overnight guardrail work will cause delays and lane closures on portions on the I-90 eastbound off-ramp at exit 10 in Lee Monday through Wednesday, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
The work will be conducted nightly on Monday, Nov. 14, and Tuesday, Nov. 15, between the hours of 7:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. the following morning. The work is anticipated to conclude by 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
The work will require the temporary closure of the I-90 eastbound off-ramp at exit 10. Traffic will be detoured off exit B3 in New York and follow a detour using Route 102 eastbound to Lee.
Appropriate signage, law enforcement details and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.
Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution.
All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.