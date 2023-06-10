Overnight roadwork announced on I-90 in Lee, Becket, Stockbridge and West Stockbridge for June 12 through 16

If you're traveling overnight on the MassPike next week, expect an abundance of delays.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced nightly roadwork on eastbound and westbound sections of I-90 Monday, June 12, through Friday, June 16, in Lee, Becket, Stockbridge and West Stockbridge. The schedule is as follows:
Lee/Becket
Pavement milling operations will be conducted nightly on I-90 westbound from mile marker 13 to mile marker 18, from Monday, June 12, to Friday, June 16, during overnight hours from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning. All work is anticipated to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on Friday, June 16.
Lee
Guardrail repair operations will be conducted nightly on I-90 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 10.5 to mile marker 14.0, from Monday, June 12, to Friday, June 16, during overnight hours from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning. All work is anticipated to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on Friday, June 16.
Gantry maintenance operations will be conducted overnight at I-90 eastbound mile marker 10, on Tuesday, June 13, from 9:00 p.m. until 4:00 a.m. the following morning. All work is anticipated to conclude by 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14.
Shoulder paving operations will be conducted nightly on I-90 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 9.4, from Wednesday, June 14 to Friday, June 16, during overnight hours from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning. All work is anticipated to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on Friday, June 16.
Stockbridge
Shoulder paving operations will be conducted overnight at I-90 eastbound and westbound mile marker 7.5, on Tuesday, June 13, during overnight hours from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning. All work is anticipated to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14.
West Stockbridge
Shoulder paving operations will be conducted overnight at I-90 eastbound and westbound mile marker 0.6, on Monday, June 12, during overnight hours from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning. All work is anticipated to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13.
Traffic will be allowed through the work zones.
The work will require temporary lane closures to allow crews to safely conduct the paving and bridge and guardrail repair operations.
Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution.
All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.