A Party in the Park will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Alice Brubiski Playground at the corner of Front and Pleasant Streets, Housatonic.
The event will feature a variety of food vendors, live music, interactive dance opportunities and dance presentations, open studios, activities sponsored by the Great Barrington Libraries, face painting, and more.
The Housatonic Improvement Committee has organized the event with assistance from Housatonic the Beautiful. Rain date is Sunday, Oct. 2.