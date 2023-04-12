<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Patriot's Day Holiday Closings

Patriot's Day: What's open and closed

Patriots' Day, a state holiday, will be observed Monday, April 17. A list of what is open or closed follows:

Retail stores: Open 

Liquor stores: Open

Banks: Open

State, county and city offices: Closed

Berkshire Athenaeum, other libraries: Closed

Berkshire Community College: Closed

Berkshire Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advance timed tickets at berkshiremuseum.org.

Clark Art Institute: Closed to the general public. "Meet Me at The Clark," a 1:30 p.m. program designed for people living with dementia and their caregivers, requires advance registration at 413-458-0563.

Hancock Shaker Village: Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mass MoCA: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advance timed tickets at massmoca.org.

Norman Rockwell Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Advance timed tickets at nrm.org.

Williams College Museum of Art: Closed.

Post offices: Open; mail delivery as usual.

BRTA: Offices closed. Fixed-route buses will run as usual.

Elder Services: Closed

Casella Waste Services: Open, all routes running as usual

Eagle: The paper publishes as usual

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

