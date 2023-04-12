Patriot's Day: What's open and closed

Patriots' Day, a state holiday, will be observed Monday, April 17. A list of what is open or closed follows:
Retail stores: Open
Liquor stores: Open
Banks: Open
State, county and city offices: Closed
Berkshire Athenaeum, other libraries: Closed
Berkshire Community College: Closed
Berkshire Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advance timed tickets at berkshiremuseum.org.
Clark Art Institute: Closed to the general public. "Meet Me at The Clark," a 1:30 p.m. program designed for people living with dementia and their caregivers, requires advance registration at 413-458-0563.
Hancock Shaker Village: Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Mass MoCA: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advance timed tickets at massmoca.org.
Norman Rockwell Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Advance timed tickets at nrm.org.
Williams College Museum of Art: Closed.
Post offices: Open; mail delivery as usual.
BRTA: Offices closed. Fixed-route buses will run as usual.
Elder Services: Closed
Casella Waste Services: Open, all routes running as usual
Eagle: The paper publishes as usual