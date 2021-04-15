Patriot’s Day, a state holiday, will be observed Monday. A list of what is open or closed follows:
Retail stores: Open
Lee Premium Outlets: Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Liquor stores: Open
Banks: Open
State, county and city offices: Closed
Berkshire Athenaeum, other libraries: Closed
Berkshire Community College: Closed
Berkshire Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advance timed tickets required, berkshiremuseum.org.
Clark Art Institute, Williamstown: Closed
Norman Rockwell Museum, Stockbridge: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advance timed tickets required, nrm.org.
Williams College Museum of Art: Closed
Post offices: Open; mail delivery as usual.
Hancock Shaker Village: Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for members only
Mass MoCA, North Adams: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advance timed tickets required, massmoca.org.
BRTA: Offices closed. Fixed-route buses will run as usual.
Elder Services: Closed
Casella Waste Systems: Open; all routes running as usual.
Eagle: The paper publishes as usual.