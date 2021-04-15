Patriot’s Day, a state holiday, will be observed Monday. A list of what is open or closed follows:

Retail stores: Open

Lee Premium Outlets: Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Liquor stores: Open

Banks: Open

State, county and city offices: Closed

Berkshire Athenaeum, other libraries: Closed

Berkshire Community College: Closed

Berkshire Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advance timed tickets required, berkshiremuseum.org.

Clark Art Institute, Williamstown: Closed

Norman Rockwell Museum, Stockbridge: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advance timed tickets required, nrm.org.

Williams College Museum of Art: Closed

Post offices: Open; mail delivery as usual.

Hancock Shaker Village: Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for members only

Mass MoCA, North Adams: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advance timed tickets required, massmoca.org.

BRTA: Offices closed. Fixed-route buses will run as usual.

Elder Services: Closed

Casella Waste Systems: Open; all routes running as usual.

Eagle: The paper publishes as usual.

