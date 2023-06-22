<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Egremont: Lawmakers hosting town hall forum

State Rep. William "Smitty" Pignatelli and state Sen. Paul Mark will take questions and invite comments from the public at a “ReMarks and Refreshments” town hall forum from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 26, at the Town Hall, 171 Egremont Plain Road.

The forum will also be accessible through Zoom. To get the link, email Casey Pease at casey.pease@masenate.gov.

The legislators will start the forum by sharing legislative updates from the State House before taking questions and comments from attendees and engaging in a conversation about opportunities and challenges facing Egremont and Western Massachusetts.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

