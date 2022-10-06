First Congregational Church's newly reinstalled Paul Revere bell will be rung for the ordination ceremony of the Rev. William Mulholland at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9. This will be the first time the bell has been rung in honor of an ordination event since the belfry's restoration.
The frame of the belfry had been destroyed by powder post beetles. Using Community Preservation Act funds as well as multiple public donations and fundraising efforts, the church was able to have the belfry rebuilt by Bancroft Custom Builders.
The town voted CPA money at the 2021 annual town meeting to help restore the belfry of Berkshire County's only Paul Revere bell. Some support timbers in the cellar will be replaced when new and ongoing fundraising has produced another $87,000.
Upcoming fundraising events include a harvest turkey dinner on Oct. 15 and a pie sale on Nov. 12.
The turkey dinner will be available as an eat-in or takeout dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Guild Hall on YMCA Road. Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, coleslaw, butternut squash, apple crisp with whipped cream costs $16 for adults and $8 for kids under 12. Reservations for to-go meals are appreciated. Call 413-623-8300 or 623-6455. Walk-ins are welcome.