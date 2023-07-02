Paving, bridge and guardrail operations slated for I-90 in Lee and Becket from July 5 to 7

If you're coming home after the Fourth of July, expect delays on the Massachusetts Turnpike, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation says.
MassDOT will be conducting overnight and daytime paving operations, bridge and guardrail repair work on eastbound and westbound portions of I-90 in Lee and Becket from Wednesday, July 5, to Friday, July 7. The work is as follows:
Lee/Becket
Pavement operations will be conducted nightly on I-90 eastbound from mile marker 14 to mile marker 20, from Wednesday, July 5, to Friday, July 7, during overnight hours from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning. All work is anticipated to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on Friday, July 7.
Lee
Guardrail repair operations will be conducted nightly on I-90 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 10.5 to mile marker 14, from Wednesday, July 5, to Friday, July 7, during overnight hours from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning. All work is anticipated to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on Friday, July 7.
Bridge repair operations will be conducted nightly on I-90 eastbound and westbound mile marker 8.4, from Wednesday, July 5 through Friday, July 7, from 7:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. the following morning. All work is anticipated to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on Friday, July 7.
Traffic will be allowed through the work zones.
The work will require temporary lane closures to allow crews to safely conduct the paving, bridge and guardrail repair operations.
Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution.