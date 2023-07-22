Paving, guardrail and drainage work slated for I-90 in Lee, Becket and West Stockbridge from July 24 to 28

Expect delays if you're traveling on I-90 next week, the the Massachusetts Department of Transportation says.
Paving, guardrail and drainage work is slated for portions of the road in Lee, Becket and West Stockbridge starting on Monday, July 24. The work is as follows:
Lee/Becket
Paving operations will be conducted nightly on I-90 eastbound from mile marker 14.0 to mile marker 21.8, from Monday, July 24, to Friday, July 28, during overnight hours from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning. All work is anticipated to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on Friday, July 28.
Lee
Guardrail repair operations will be conducted nightly on I-90 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 9.3 to mile marker 10.3, from Monday, July 24, to Friday morning, July 28, during overnight hours from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning. All work is anticipated to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on Friday, July 28.
West Stockbridge
Drainage repair operations will be conducted daily at I-90 eastbound from mile marker 1.0 to mile marker 6.0, on Wednesday, July 26 and Thursday, July 27 during daytime hours from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Traffic will be allowed through the work zones.
The work will require temporary lane closures to allow crews to safely conduct the paving and guardrail repair operations.
Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution.
All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.