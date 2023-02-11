<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Paving, pothole patching operations to cause lane closures on I-90 in Lee Wednesday through Friday

Two men fill shovel blacktop into pothole (copy)

Vincent Barbarotta, left, Pittsfield’s superintendent of the Department of Public Services-Highway Division, joins his crew in filling in potholes Thursday along East Street in Pittsfield in 2022. 

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will be conducting daytime paving work on I-90 eastbound and westbound in Lee next week, which will cause lane closures.

The work will be conducted at different times and locations from from 7 a.m. on Wednesday to 4 p.m. on Friday. The work schedule is as follows: 

Wednesday

Paving and pothole patching operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 10.3 from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Thursday

Paving operations will be conducted on I-90 westbound plaza on-ramp at mile marker 8.3 from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Friday

Paving operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound at mile marker 8.3 from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Appropriate signage, law enforcement details and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.

Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution.

