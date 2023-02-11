Paving, pothole patching operations to cause lane closures on I-90 in Lee Wednesday through Friday

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will be conducting daytime paving work on I-90 eastbound and westbound in Lee next week, which will cause lane closures.
The work will be conducted at different times and locations from from 7 a.m. on Wednesday to 4 p.m. on Friday. The work schedule is as follows:
Wednesday
Paving and pothole patching operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 10.3 from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Thursday
Paving operations will be conducted on I-90 westbound plaza on-ramp at mile marker 8.3 from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Friday
Paving operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound at mile marker 8.3 from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Appropriate signage, law enforcement details and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.
Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution.