Pittsfield: PCTV hosting pizza fundraiser

Pittsfield Community Television is holding an “Eatza Pizza” fundraiser at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at Berkshire Hills Country Club.
Featuring nine pizza restaurants in the Berkshires, the event benefits the nonprofit television station and sister radio station 89.7 WTBR-FM.
Participating restaurants include Anna’s Pizza, Dalton HD Pizza, Dewey’s Public House, KJ Nosh Catering, The Locker Room, Papa Joe’s, Papa John’s, PortaVia, and Zucco’s Family Restaurant. The event will also have music and a 360-video booth.
Attendees will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite pizza in several different categories.
Tickets can be purchased in advance for $20, $10 for children 12 and under, at pittsfieldtv.org/pizza or at PCTV’s studios at 4 Federico Drive. Tickets will be $25 at the door.