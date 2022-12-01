Pittsfield: Pearl Harbor Day remembrance planned

The city's annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Veterans Memorial off South Street.
National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, which is observed annually in the United States on Dec. 7, remembers and honors the 2,403 victims who were killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
The Berkshire Veterans Coalition, along with other volunteers, city officials, color guards, and honor guards will be in attendance.
Pittsfield Community Television will televise the ceremony on CityLink Channel 1303 and PCTV Select available at pittsfieldtv.org, Roku and Apple devices, and the PCTV Facebook page.
For more information, contact Jim Clark, director of Veterans Services, at 413-499-9433.