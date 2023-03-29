Peru: Nomination papers available April 1

Nomination papers for the annual town election will be available Saturday, April 1. The last day to obtain nomination papers is 5 p.m. Thursday, April 20. Papers must be submitted in person to the town clerk for certification by 5 p.m. Saturday, April 22.
The following offices will appear on the ballot: Planning Board, one five-year term; Select Board, one three-year term; Finance Committee, two three-year terms; Board of Health, one three-year term; constable, one two-year term; and moderator, one three-year term.
Contact Town Clerk Kim Leach at 413-655-8312, ext. 102, or townclerk@townofperuma.com to make arrangements to obtain papers.