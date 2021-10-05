The Congregational Church is sponsoring a craft fair from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Community Center, 3 East Main Road.
Admission is free and all events are handicap accessible.
On Friday, the snack bar will be offering a bean dinner, grilled foods and meatball grinders, and "Saved By Grace" will perform from 6 to 8 p.m.
A variety of breakfast foods will be available Saturday along with homemade beef stew at noon. In addition, a flu clinic will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Fire House.
Call 413-329-3267 to place orders for curbside pickup of meals.