Peru

The Congregational Church in Peru is next to the library. Photos by Caroline Bonnivier / Berkshire Eagle Staff

 Caroline Bonnivier

The Congregational Church is sponsoring a craft fair from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Community Center, 3 East Main Road.

Admission is free and all events are handicap accessible.

On Friday, the snack bar will be offering a bean dinner, grilled foods and meatball grinders, and "Saved By Grace" will perform from 6 to 8 p.m.

A variety of breakfast foods will be available Saturday along with homemade beef stew at noon. In addition, a flu clinic will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Fire House.

Call 413-329-3267 to place orders for curbside pickup of meals.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

