Hilltown Community Health Centers is sponsoring a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 5, in the Town Hall Community Room, 3 East Main Road.

First, second or booster doses will be administered. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are available for adults. Pediatric doses will be available for ages 5 and older.

To schedule an appointment, call 413-667-3009, ext. 261, and specify the Peru clinic. Although the clinic is free, participants should bring insurance information. Those without insurance can still receive the vaccine.

