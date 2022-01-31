Hilltown Community Health Centers is sponsoring a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 5, in the Town Hall Community Room, 3 East Main Road.
First, second or booster doses will be administered. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are available for adults. Pediatric doses will be available for ages 5 and older.
To schedule an appointment, call 413-667-3009, ext. 261, and specify the Peru clinic. Although the clinic is free, participants should bring insurance information. Those without insurance can still receive the vaccine.