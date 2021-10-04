The Berkshire Public Health Alliance is conducting a public flu vaccination clinic from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Fire House, 11 East Main Road, outside, weather permitting. All are welcome.
The flu vaccine is available at no charge to individuals ages 6 months and older. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Short sleeves are requested. Those with insurance should bring their insurance card.
Registration is encouraged at tinyurl.com/2kaz5dts; scroll to find Peru Fire House site. Information: 413-442-1521, ext. 37.